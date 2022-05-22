Johnny Depp Expected to Return to Witness Stand in Suit Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is expected to return to the stand in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, her representatives said Saturday.

Heard's legal team is slated to call Depp as the third witness Monday, her representatives said. Additional witness updates for the rest of the week were forthcoming, they said. Representatives for Depp declined to comment Saturday.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages over an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described surviving domestic violence — without mentioning Depp by name.

He testified in the case in April and took the spotlight as he claimed Heard was the aggressor in the relationship. She, in turn, has tried to portray Depp as willing to use violence and influence to silence her.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's not clear what line of questioning Depp might face Monday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.