Johnny Depp's Ex-Fiancé Jennifer Grey Shares Reaction to Amber Heard Trial

Jennifer Grey has some thoughts about Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard.

The "Dirty Dancing" alum was asked about Depp -- to whom she was briefly engaged during a nine-month relationship in 1989 -- in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight surrounding the release of her new memoir "Out of the Corner," which partly detailed their short-lived romance. Addressing her former fiancé's ongoing legal battle, Grey told the outlet, "All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved."

The 62-year-old actress added, "I just think it's sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well." In her memoir, Grey described Depp as "funny, quirky and sweet" during their first date, but later in the relationship the "Out of the Corner" author wrote that her former fiancé became "crazy jealous and paranoid."

Depp, 58, is suing his ex-wife Heard, 36, in a $50 million lawsuit over a 2018 essay she wrote for the Washington Post, in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" but never mentioned the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor by name. In court documents, his attorneys have argued that the op-ed was part of an "elaborate hoax" created "to advance her career."

Heard is countersuing Depp, who she was married to from 2015 to 2017, for $100 million in damages.

The defamation trial began in a Virginia courtroom on April 11. It is expected to resume on May 16 following a one-week break, with Heard continuing to take the stand for cross examination.

During his testimony earlier on in the court proceedings, Depp denied ever hitting Heard or reaching a point of striking her "in any way." He also claimed that the "Aquaman" actress would "verbally decimate me or to send me into a kind of tailspin of confusion and depression," among other allegations of abuse, during their marriage.

In her own testimony, Heard alleged Depp physically and sexually abused her throughout their relationship. "I struggle to find the words on how painful this is," she said while on the stand. "This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything here with people that I knew -- some well, some not."

A spokesperson for Heard told E! News in a statement on May 5, "Mr. Depp's behavior in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage. Apparently, they feel they must double-down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize the victim."

Meanwhile, Depp's rep said in a separate statement that Heard "did indeed deliver 'the performance of her life' in her direct examination," adding the "upcoming cross examination from Mr. Depp's team will be most telling."