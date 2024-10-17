JoJo Siwa reacts to wire fraud accusations during prank

Originally appeared on E! Online

JoJo Siwa should’ve known better.

In an exclusive preview clip for the latest episode of "Punk You" — an all-new digital prank show from the creator of "Punk’d" — the "Dance Moms" alum was tricked into thinking her identity had been stolen, leading to allegations of wire fraud, bank fraud and credit card fraud.

As the pop star’s driver was stopped by an SUV posing as an FBI vehicle, she quipped, “Getting pulled over by the secret agents? This is a new one.”

But panic seemed to set in quickly for the 21-year-old, who asked her driver if the doors to their car were locked.

Later in the episode — premiering Oct. 19 on "Punk You"'s YouTube channel — Siwa called her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, to fill her in on the unfolding situation.

“I got pulled over by the FBI,” the “Karma” singer said as her mother, who appeared to be in on the elaborate stunt, listened intently alongside JoJo Siwa’s friends. “They brought us up to the rooftop of a parking structure, and apparently somebody is stealing my identity.”

“I’m shooken,” JoJo Siwa admitted during the phone call, “because, like, what the f--- is happening right now?”

After assuring her daughter she would come to her location, a flustered Jessalynn Siwa told the group how she could tell JoJo Siwa had been successfully duped.

“Her code word is ‘Beyoncé,’” the momager revealed, “and she texted me ‘Beyoncé.’”

While the prank show — which is also set to play tricks on stars like Sexyy Red, NLE Choppa, Jynxzi and DDG — managed to pull a fast one on JoJo Siwa, the J Team star seems to have her finances in order. After all, she recently told E! News about her lavish vacation plans with girlfriend Dakayla Wilson.

“We’re about to take her on the best birthday extravaganza,” JoJo Siwa evealed. “We’re going to Hawaii. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

“But look, it’s not about the money,” she noted. “It’s about the person, it’s about the time and the thing you do and the experience.”