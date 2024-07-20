JoJo Siwa reveals plans for ‘triplets' with 3 surrogates

Originally appeared on E! Online

JoJo Siwa is sharing more details about her plans to become a mother of three, with the help of science.

The "Dance Moms" alum, 21, says she wants to have three babies carried and delivered by three different surrogates.

"Because I'm gay," she said in a Cosmopolitan video posted July 15, "and I have to plan a pregnancy much different than a straight person, I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates. So technically, they'll all be [from] the same batch but they would all be born separately."

The "Karma" singer continued, "Then maybe their little birthdays will land on different days and they can be like triplets, but like, not."

Siwa has previously expressed her desire to have three children — a baby girl named Freddie and twin boys named Eddy and Teddy. "I got three tattoos dedicated to them," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in March. "Got a sperm donor lined up. We're ready. We just gotta be patient. I got a couple of years."

And Siwa is still keen on using those names for her future kids, which is something she says she talks about "very early on" with partners.

"I'm like, 'Just so you know, there are three children. Their names are Freddy, Eddie and Teddy,'" she said in the Cosmopolitan video. "'I will have as many more as you want, however many more but FET is coming and they will be here in three years, whether you like it or not.'"

The former Nickelodeon star continued, "Those are my nuggets and no one comes before my nuggets."

