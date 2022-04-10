JoJo Siwa Says She Wasn't Invited to 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Was JoJo Siwa snubbed from the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards?

The ceremony took place in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday, April 9. The longtime Nickelodeon star was nominated for Favorite Social Music Star and did not attend the show. That night, Siwa took to Instagram to offer her fans an explanation.

"A lot of you have been asking me why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight and the answer is very simple: I wasn't invited," she said in a video. "I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite."

E! News has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment and has not heard back.

In September 2021, Siwa took to Twitter to voice frustration about Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. "My movie musical [The J Team] was just released (with 6 new original songs)," she wrote. "Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"

She added, "There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not."

E! News reached out to Nickelodeon for comment regarding Siwa's Twitter remarks after they were posted and did not hear back.

Siwa, who did not win a Kids' Choice Award Saturday--losing to Dixie D'Amelio, last attended the annual ceremony in person in 2019. She made virtual appearances at the 2020 and 2021 shows, the latter of which took place six months before she criticized the company on Twitter.

Scores of people rallied behind Siwa following her post on Saturday. "F--- the kids choice awards," actor Brian Austin Green commented. "You are too good for them."

"@nickelodeon I'm gonna write a note," wrote Snooki, while Olivia Jade commented, "Their loss sweetness."

Dancer Cameron McLeod shared six face with rolling eyes emojis, adding, "Anyways ur hair is looking fire." Siwa had shared her post days after she cut off her signature ponytail in a surprise hair transformation.