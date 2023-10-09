Julia Fox says Kanye West offered to get her breast implants

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Julia Fox just dropped an uncut gem about Kanye West.

The actress opened up her short-lived relationship the rapper in her book "Down the Drain," sharing that he often didn't hold back on voicing his thoughts, including the time when he offered to pay for a breast augmentation surgery after she felt uncomfortable wearing a particularly slinky top without a bra.

"I'll get you a boob job if you want," she remembered him telling her, per an excerpt published by The Guardian. Fox wrote that she declined, though they spent "the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary."

Elsewhere in "Down the Drain," the 33-year-old detailed her first face-to-face meeting with West -- who she only refers to as "the artist" in her memoir — after connecting through a mutual friend that had passed on her number to the "Bound 2" emcee. Fox said in an except published by Page Six that they met up at a Miami club on New Year's Eve 2021, where West's hands were "scanning the folds of my body" as they shared a hug.

She remembered telling herself at the time, "I know this is the beginning of something truly special."

However, the PDA didn't stop there, according to the "Uncut Gems" star. When the two stepped out into the parking lot, Fox claimed West, 46, started "peeing on the wall," leading her to "jump in front of him" and shield him from bystanders.

"Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me," she wrote, "and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately."

E! News has reached out to West's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.

Although their romance was hot and steamy at first, it fizzled out a month later in February 2022 after the model saw what she previously described as "the first sign of a red flag."

And while "Down the Drain," out Oct. 10, may raise some readers' eyebrows, Fox told E! News last month that she believes she "went very lightly" on details about West.

"I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything," she said. "It's all in the past."

Fox has also noted that she didn't put down any sexual details involving West in her book.

"Because there, like, wasn't any," she recently told New York Times. "It wasn't really about that."

