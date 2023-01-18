Jury Sides With Flo Rida, Awards $82 Million in Lawsuit Against Celsius

A Broward jury has sided with Flo Rida in his lawsuit against energy drink maker Celsius, awarding the rapper more than $82 million over the company's breach of contract on an endorsement deal.

The rapper, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, was in the Broward County courtroom as the jury verdict was read Wednesday.

After the jury returned its verdict, Flo Rida sipped on a can of Celsius as he spoke with reporters.

"This was a long journey, but we prevailed. From the start I only wanted what I worked for, nothing more, nothing less," he said. "I gained a new respect for the judicial system, most importantly, and I just want to say God bless America."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 43-year-old Miami native and his Hialeah-based company Strong Arm Productions USA, Inc. claimed there was a breach of contract from the 2014 endorsement deal, saying the rapper signed the deal to serve to "globally market and promote all aspects of the Celsius brand."

Flo Rida filed the suit over company stock he said he was promised and never received for promoting the Celsius drinks for years.

The jury ultimately found in Flo Rida's favor on all three of his claims, finding that Celsius breached a 2014 contract that should have given the rapper 250,000 company shares, a 2016 contract worth 500,000 chares, and royalties on sparkling orange drinks dating back to 2018.

The rapper said his endorsement played a big role in the company’s success, especially when it first got started and each share was sold for less than $1. Shares are currently above $100.

"I was instrumental in Celsius, which you know and love today," Flo Rida said. "I put them on my back and Celsius accompanied me all over the world, through my videos, concerts, appearance and social media."

Attorneys for Celsius said Dillard was properly compensated during the contract agreement with 250,000 shares of company stock and claimed he wasn’t owed any other money because the endorsement deal ended in 2018, long before Celsius had major success.