Justin Townes Earle

Justin Townes Earle, Singer-Songwriter and Son of Steve Earle, Dead at 38

A cause of death hasn't been revealed

By Sophie Reardon

In this April 28, 2017, file photo, singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle performs on the Mustang Stage during day 1 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died at the age of 38, according to a post on his Facebook page.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin," the post said Sunday night. "So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys."

A cause of death hasn't been revealed.

Entertainment News

Red Hot Chili Peppers Aug 22

Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Jack Sherman Dies at 64

Lea Michele 3 hours ago

Lea Michele Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Zandy Reich

Son of alternative country artist Steve Earle, Justin played in two Nashville-based bands and released several albums, including Harlem River Blues (2010) and Kids in the Street (2017). He was named Emerging Act of the Year at the 2009 American Honors & Awards and nominated as Artist of the Year in 2012.

This article tagged under:

Justin Townes Earle
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us