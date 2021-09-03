Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Break Up After 3 Years of Marriage

It's over between Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook.

The 35-year-old "Flight Attendant" star and the 30-year-old fellow equestrian have split after more than three years of marriage.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in a joint statement to People on Friday, Sept. 3. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

They continued, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Cuoco and Cook met in June 2016 after she finalized her divorce from Ryan Sweeting. Two years later, they wed in a glam ranch wedding.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: Romance Rewind

But their "I dos" didn't mean she was swept away off into a castle for a happily ever after. Rather, the duo decided not to live together.

"We have a very unconventional marriage," Cuoco told E! News in August 2019. "We have different locations that we're at a lot. You know, we're not together every single day and I think, personally, it's important, it works well for us."

In spring 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to take the major step and finally move in together.

"It's been great for our relationship," Cuoco said of quarantine during an interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!.' "And we like each other we realized, which is even better."

Back in June, the duo seemed poked fun at their romance—or perhaps hinted at trouble—while celebrating their third wedding anniversary. "NY, June 30th ,2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married!" Cuoco captioned her Instagram post. "Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!"

As for Cook, he wrote, "I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it's been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!!"