Kanye West defends wife Bianca Censori's naked Grammys look

Kanye West isn't running away from the critics.

After the "Heartless" musician's wife of two years Bianca Censori attended the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a nearly transparent sheer dress, he praised the daring ensemble amid ongoing backlash for the look.

"My wife's first red carpet opened a whole new world," West wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Feb. 6. "I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot."

He also revealed that the "invisible dress" that the model — who "took a break from shooting her first film" — wore was tailored six times ahead of the 67th annual award show.

"Just like magic, poof, we disappeared," West — who left right after the red carpet with Censori before the ceremony even began — wrote. "Thank you to all the outlets who recognized us and gave us back the energy we put in."

The 47-year-old — who shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with ex Kim Kardashian — concluded his message, "People asked how would your mother feel. You don't know my mama b--ch."

Indeed, the model's shocking look, which left little to the imagination, evoked a lot of feelings from viewers. For instance, while Meghan McCain slammed the fashion statement on X, Censori's sister Angelina Censori supported her by resharing a clip of her outfit on Instagram.

However, the naked ensemble also raised eyebrows about the award show's "artistic black-tie" dress code. But an executive producer for the event, Raj Kapoor, admitted to People that "in the music industry, I guess that's up for interpretation."

Since Censori wasn't a performer for the evening — where Kanye's song "Carnival" was bested by Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" in the Best Rap Song category — the rules surrounding wardrobe weren't as strict for attendees.

"Obviously, there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices," Kapoor explained. "But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the Academy would have to answer."

Meanwhile, West was more focused on his wife's bold look rather than the rules.

"Custom Courture [sic] Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post alongside a snap of Bianca Censori's see-through dress. "My best friend My wife."

