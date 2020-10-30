Kanye West Got Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Late Dad for Her 40th Birthday

Kim Kardashian West's very un-relatable 40th birthday experience continued on Thursday when her husband of six years, Kanye West, gave her a hologram of her late father as a gift.

The reality star shared the video to Twitter of her father, famous lawyer Robert Kardashian.

"For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad," she wrote in the caption. "It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion."

In the video, the deep fake of the late Robert Kardashian — who died in 2003 — sings his daughter's praises.

"I'm so proud of the woman that you've become," the hologram says. "Most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy. It's a long and hard road but it's worth it and I'm with you every step of the way."

The hologram also says he's watching over the family and proud of all of them.

"You married the most most most most most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West. You are the most most most amazing mother to your four amazing beautiful children and they are perfect."

The video ends with the hologram reminding Kardashian to say her prayers.

Kardashian's birthday celebrations have already made headlines once this week after she shared photos of her private island bash with her closest friends and family.

In a series of posts, the reality star acknowledged the coronavirus pandemic and how “privileged” she is when such a vacation is “so far out of reach” for most people.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote in the captions of her photos.

The backlash was immediate, with people commenting it was “cruel” and “insensitive” to post about such an event as people continue to suffer from the pandemic.

"The utter cluelessness and lack of awareness of the struggle that 99.9% of the people on earth are currently going through right now is disgusting," one person responded. "Your version of 'let them eat cake' is beyond cruel. In the end, it never ends well for the Marie Antoinettes of the world."

Kardashian's words also became a popular meme, with Twitter users sharing her caption next to scenes from iconic music videos, books, television shows, works of art and films.

