Kanye West Is Officially Selling One of His Wyoming Ranches for $11 Million

Kanye West appears to be scaling back his grand plans in Wyoming.

The rapper, 44, officially listed one of his ranches for $11 million, E! News can confirm. Sitting on more than 3,800 acres, his Monster Lake Ranch in Cody, Wyoming, is now on the market.

According to DBW Realty, the "once in a lifetime property" includes such rustic features as two fresh water trophy lakes, a horse facility, livestock corrals and hay meadows. It also offers more commercial elements: a lodge, large kitchen and go-kart track (perfect for entertaining his four kids, so it seems).

"The views of the sandstone cliffs and Absaroka mountains make it a premier Wyoming ranch investment," per the realtor.

West bought the property two years ago, when then-wife Kim Kardashian told Jimmy Fallon that it was his "dream and vision" to move there.

"I love L.A., so I envision summers. I envision some weekends," she shared. "It's the prettiest place you've ever seen in your entire life ... We've had this dream of getting this ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away."

So, does this mean he's planning to ditch the Cowboy State and return to California to be close to Kardashian and their children? Not so fast.

West still owns another, even larger farm in Wyoming. Two years ago, Ye spent $14 million on his Bighorn Mountain Ranch near Greybull, Wyoming. It also offers numerous modern and natural elements alike. Per the property listing, it includes "excellent cabins and lodges, rolling grass-covered hills and meadows that are cut by deep tree-covered canyons and game filled bluffs," as well as an outdoor kitchen, sauna and helicopter pads for easy access.

Kim Kardashian West joined Forbes’ list of billionaires on Tuesday.

His decision to sell his first ranch comes nearly eight months after Kardashian filed for divorce.

Still, they've maintained a friendly and collaborative relationship as they continue to support each other's creative projects. She donned a wedding dress for one of his "Donda" album events and then promptly roasted him on "Saturday Night Live." During her hosting gig on Oct. 9, Kardashian jokingly revealed she divorced him because of his "personality," suggesting they are already able to laugh about things.

West actually helped her prepare for "SNL," and she gave her ex a sweet shoutout at the end. A source close to Kardashian told E! News, "Kanye and the family were all incredibly supportive and there for her all week. She felt that she had everyone on her side rooting for her. She's so glad that she had this experience and learned so much from it. It's a week she will never forget."

Another source added that the couple is in a "good place," explaining, "They have been respectful of each other's wishes and established a good friendship."