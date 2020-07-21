Kanye West Sends Cryptic Messages to Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner on Twitter

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday evening with several messages directed toward wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

West, 43, claimed, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor."

"Kriss [sic] and Kim call me now," he wrote, before sharing a screengrab of a text message he allegedly sent to his mother-in-law.

"This is Ye," his message to Jenner read. "You ready to talk now or are you still avoiding my calls [?]"

"Kriss [sic] don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children," the rapper and presidential hopeful wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "Ya'll tried to lock me up."

"Everybody knows the movie get out is about me," he added.

West's Twitter rant comes in the midst of his ongoing presidential campaign. On Sunday, West held his first campaign rally in South Carolina, where he broke down in tears while recalling that he and Kardashian allegedly considered terminating her first pregnancy.

"So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to," West said. "She stood up and she protected that child."

He referenced that moment on Twitter Monday, writing, "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter's life yesterday."

Then, seemingly referencing the late South African leader Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison for treason before becoming the country's first Black president, he tweeted, "If I get locked up like Mandela Ya'll will know why."

In the string of tweets, West also referenced his 7-year-old daughter, North West, and the sex tape Kardashian and then-boyfriend Ray J shot in 2007, West wrote, "I put my life on the line for my children that North's mother would never sell her sex rape [sic]."

"I put my life on my God that North's mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God," he added. "I'm at the ranch... come and get me."

In 2007, Kardashian appeared on the cover of the December issue of Playboy magazine.

He also tweeted a photo with North and his other three children, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 1. "West children will never do playboy," West captioned it.

Among the other topics West addressed online, he claimed Shia LaBeouf "never showed up" to a supposed photoshoot for his Yeezy partnership with Gap, and said Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour looked at him "like [he] was crazy" for collaborating with the brand.

Kardashian and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have not commented publicly on his latest remarks.

A source previously told E! News Kardashian was "very concerned" for her husband of six years after his recent comments regarding his presidential aspirations made headlines.

"She understands that he goes through this from time to time," the insider explained at the time. "He's very passionate in everything he does, which Kim respects, but she doesn't always agree with his actions."

West has since deleted several of his tweets.

E! News has reached out to Kardashian and West's teams for comment but has not heard back.

Over the years, West has been vocal about his struggles with mental health. The star, who was hospitalized in 2016, previously spoke out about bipolar disorder on David Letterman's Netflix series, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."

"What I want to say about the bipolar thing is because it has the word 'bi' in it, it has the idea of, like, split personality. Well, that works for me because I'm a Gemini, but when you ramp up, it expresses your personality more," he shared. "You can become almost more adolescent in your expression or border into places. This is my specific experience that I've had over the past two years, because I've only been diagnosed for two years now."