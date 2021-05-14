Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings Announces Engagement to Andrew WK Weeks After Revealing Romance

"WandaVision" actress Kat Dennings is engaged to musician Andrew W.K., the couple revealed on Thursday, just weeks after going public with their relationship

By Jess Cohen

Kat Dennings, left, attends Hulu's "Dollface" screening and panel during the 2019 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at The Paley Center for Media on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Stoli’s Professor of The Party Andrew W.K. kicks off The Scene By Stoli Project, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014, in New York.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP and Diane Bondareff/Invision for Stoli Vodka/AP Images

This is one celeb engagement we didn't (Wanda)vision.

Just over a week after Kat Dennings and musician Andrew W.K. went public with their relationship the couple has confirmed they're pretty serious. Like, forever serious.

The "Two Broke Girls" alum took to social media to share their engagement with a close-up shot of her gorgeous diamond ring on Thursday.

"Don't mind if I do," she wrote to her 4.5 million Instagram followers alongside the ring snap and a pic of the duo kissing.

Andrew, whose full name is Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier, also shared the news with his fans on social media, captioning the two pictures with a ring emoji.

As fans may recall, Dennings, 34, and Wilkes-Krier, 42, first sparked romance rumors in early May after posting cozy pics together online. In one image, Wilkes-Krier could be seen planting a kiss on Dennings' forehead, while in another PDA shot, the duo locked lips.

Stars' Engagement Rings

Prior to the romance speculation, Wilkes-Krier's relationship status was not known. He married Voss Events talent manager Cherie Lily in 2008 but has not announced a separation or divorce.

E! News reached out to the singer's rep regarding his status, but has not heard back. It appears that Dennings follows both Wilkes-Krier and Lily on Instagram.

Prior to her romance with Wilkes-Krier, the "Dollface" actress was in a relationship with Josh Groban for about two years. The duo split in 2016 with a source telling E! News at the time, "It was a mutual breakup. They are still friends and care about each other, but it's not the right time for them now as a couple."

Two years ago, Dennings reflected on her romantic history, suggesting it's been quite the journey to this forever.

"I am attracted to roles I feel like I can bring a real aspect to, you know, like I can actually draw from something," she told InStyle. "I've had a storied love life and a somewhat interesting upbringing, so I feel like I relate to those characters."

