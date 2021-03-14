Katherine Heigl Reveals She's Going Through a ‘Health Crisis'

Katherine Heigl and her husband, singer Josh Kelley, have left their home in Utah and traveled to Los Angeles for the first time during the pandemic to address the actor’s current health condition.

The “Firefly Lane” star shared a video on Instagram Friday of her husband singing as he made his morning coffee, taking to the caption to share some background information.

“First trip since the start of the pandemic is back to LA to deal with a herniated disk in my neck,” Heigl revealed. “Thank God for @joshbkelley for not only coming with me to hold my hand but for providing me with some very much needed comedic relief! I mean...only Josh can or would harmonize with the coffee maker!”

Shortly after, she shared a video of her husband in an examination room, pretending to analyze X-ray images.

“Well ma’am, I’ve got some bad news,” Kelley began in the short clip. But he quickly changed his tune and added, “Your brain is absolutely gorgeous!” Heigl can be heard breaking out into laughter off camera.

“Another @joshbkelley gem,” she wrote in the caption. “This is definitely the guy you want by your side during a health crisis. Though...I don’t think I’d bring him to the OB with me. Those jokes would just be too far.”

The couple has been living on a ranch in Utah with their three children, Naleigh, 12, Adalaide, 8, and Joshua, 4.

Earlier this month, the “27 Dresses” star appeared on the cover of Parents magazine alongside her family and in an accompanying interview, she opened up about her naiveté when it came to adoption and how she has been discussing it with her children.

Naleigh was adopted in 2009 from South Korea by the couple when she was 9 months old. Adalaide was adopted in the U.S. and joined the family in 2012.

“I just believed that love is love — it doesn’t matter what we look like,” Heigl, who grew up with an adopted sister, told Parents. “But then when I asked my sister, Meg, if she had been treated one way when she was out in public with our parents and a different way when she was out by herself without them, she said, ‘Oh yeah, all the time!’ That made me realize that I had been so naïve.”

Heigl also revealed that Naleigh and Adalaide had recently been inquiring about their birth stories.

“We have said to them, 'This is your story. We don’t have any information about your biological fathers, but we do have a bit about your biological mothers,'” Heigl explained. “'If you guys want to talk more about them, you can have as much or as little information as you want. Tell us what you’re comfortable with knowing.'”

