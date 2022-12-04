Saturday Night Live

Keke Palmer Reveals Baby Bump During ‘Saturday Night Live'

Palmer unveiled her pregnancy during her monologue

Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during Promos in Studio 8H
Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Actress Keke Palmer confirmed internet rumors that she is pregnant during her monologue on "Saturday Night Live."

The "Nope" actress addressed her social media fans with an unveiling of her pregnant belly on the famous Studio 8H stage, saying, "I'm especially glad to be here though, because, there's some rumors going around.

"People have been in my comments, saying 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" Palmer continued. "And, I want to set the record straight. I am."

Palmer then opened her coat to reveal her baby bump.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This is the first time the once child star is pregnant, and the sex of the baby has yet to be revealed.

Her pregnancy was addressed again later in the show, during a sketch with 'SNL' star Kenan Thomspon, where Palmer tries to tell Thompson he is the father. And again later, during a sketch that joked that Palmer had twins who were doing things like smoking cigarettes in her belly.

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night LivePregnancyKeke Palmer
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us