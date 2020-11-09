Ken Jennings Remembers ‘Deeply Decent Man' Alex Trebek in Touching Tribute

Beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died early Sunday morning at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Celebrities were quick to share their condolences and fond memories of the television icon. Ken Jennings, who holds the record for 74 straight wins on the show, shared a fun photo of himself and Trebek taking a selfie.

"Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him," Jennings wrote on Twitter.

He added in a subsequent tweet, "Thinking today about his family and his 'Jeopardy!' family — which, in a way, included millions of us."

James Holzhauer, who is a 32-time "Jeopardy!" champion said Trebek was one of a kind.

"It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life," he wrote. "You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex."

Brad Rutter, who had a 22 game winning streak on "Jeopardy!" sent a tweet thanking Trebek for everything he gave to the world.

"Just gutted. There will never be another. RIP, Alex, and thank you so much for everything," he wrote.

Jamie Lee Curtis echoed what many fans wanted to say to Trebek, who was known for his quick wit and kindness on the game show he hosted from 1984 until his death.

"The answer is..... THANK YOU! Alex Trebek. You were grace and guts and humor and deep love," she wrote.

Ryan Reynolds shared a memory of a time he spent with Trebek, who was a fellow Canadian.

"Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film 'Free Guy' last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian," Reynolds wrote. "We love you, Alex. And always will."

Ryan Seacrest paid tribute to Trebek as someone who influenced his own career as television host.

"Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night," Seacrest wrote. "I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex."

George Takei recalled what a joy it was watching Trebek on "Jeopardy!"

"Alex Trebek, you brought us so much knowledge, both important and fun, through the years. Your final battle with cancer was heroic, and we are heartbroken that it has taken you from us. I’ll take “Great TV Personas of Our Time” for $800," he wrote. "The heavens have all the answers now."

Takei's former "Star Trek" co-star William Shatner also expressed sorrow at the loss of Trebek.

"Very sorry to hear the news about Alex Trebek. Condolences to his family," Shatner wrote.

Touré remembered Trebek as "a great, great host."

Al Jean, executive producer and writer of "The Simpsons" shared an image from the cartoon.

"RIP Alex Trebek Who will be greatly missed?" he wrote.

Armie Hammer also captured what so many "Jeopardy!" fans are feeling after learning the sad news.

"Greatest host of one of the greatest shows of all time who passed away sadly after a long battle with cancer. ......Who was Alex Trebek?" he wrote. "RIP Mr. Trebek. Thank you for always being there at the end of the day to take my mind off things."

