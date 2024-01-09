Kevin Hart explains the hilarious viral Christmas prank that terrified his 2 younger kids

Kevin Hart has passed on his comedic values to his children.

The comedian and actor discussed a hilarious prank his oldest two children played on their younger siblings around the Christmas holidays involving a life-sized Grinch costume.

"I want to tell you I have nothing to do with this prank," Hart told Savannah and Hoda on TODAY Tuesday. "I want to tell you I have two teenagers that do what they want. My daughter being the oldest, 18, my son is now 16, and they decided to dress up as like Santa Claus and the Grinch."

Hart's oldest son, Hendrix, came out in a Santa costume to relative cheer and happiness, but when his oldest daughter, Heaven, emerged from the bathroom, chaos descended. Hart shares Heaven and Hendrix with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

"My daughter comes out as the Grinch and freaked out Zo and Ori," Hart said, referring to his youngest children Kenzo, 6, and Kaori, 3, whom he shares with his wife, Eniko Hart.

In a video Hart posted on Instagram, Kenzo and Kaori are seen screaming and crying as their older sibling jumps around the room dressed as the Grinch.

The video then cuts to Kenzo and Kaori sobbing with horrified expressions.

Watching the scene again on TODAY, Hart laughed so hard he had tears in his eyes.

"You're gonna have a therapy bill," Hoda told Hart.

While Hart first said he had nothing to do with the prank, he admitted he did give Heaven some tips.

"If want to do to the prank, stay in the prank," he recalled telling his daughter. "But my little one Ori started crying."

As Kenzo wraps his arm around his baby sister in the video, Heaven eventually returns without the mask on and reveals who was behind the Grinch costume.

"If you notice when he's crying, he's rubbing his sister's back. He stood there protecting his sister," Hart said of his son Kenzo. "He stood in like a real man!"

Hoda asked if it was all OK in the end, and Hart replied: "In the end it was, and then they took pictures ... it was definitely a prank gone bad."

