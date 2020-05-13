Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas to Help Out Show ‘Regular Heroes’

The comedian and musician will both make special guest appearances on the eight-episode docuseries

By Mark Kennedy

1157029680
Dylan Robinson/Newspix/Getty Images

The new Amazon series about everyday people who are making an impact in the fight against the coronavirus is getting an assist of its own — from Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas.

The comedian and musician will both make special guest appearances on the eight-episode docuseries “Regular Heroes,” offering encouragement and donations.

The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 8 and new episodes will be available every Friday through June 26. Alicia Keys was part of the premiere episode.

Entertainment News

common 49 mins ago

Common’s #WeMatterToo Push Urges Jail Releases Amid Virus

Michael Jackson 52 mins ago

Michael Jackson Musical Postpones Its Broadway Debut

Friday's episode will feature a New York City deli owner, a science teacher in Washington, D.C., and a New Jersey zookeeper. Future episodes will feature a reverend in Los Angeles, a truck operator in Virginia and a medic in New York.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kevin HartNick Jonas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us