Kieran Culkin shouts out ex Emma Stone during Golden Globes acceptance speech

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kieran Culkin has no bad blood with his ex.

The "Succession" star took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his performance in "A Real Pain" at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. And during his speech, he made sure to give a special shoutout to his ex Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary, whose production company helped produce the project.

"Em, Dave and Ally at Fruit Tree," Culkin said while on stage during the Jan. 5 ceremony at Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton Hotel, "everyone at Search Light, you guys are amazing."

And Stone, who dated Culkin from 2010 to 2011 after the pair met on the set of the 2009 movie "Paper Man," wasn't the only person who got a sweet message during the 42-year-old's speech. Culkin also thanked his wife Jazz Charton, with whom he shares daughter Kinsey, 5, and Wilder, 3, for "putting up with what she calls 'my mania,'" as well as his "A Real Pain" costar and director Jesse Eisenberg.

READ: 2025 Golden Globes: All the Candid Moments You Didn’t See on TV

"I'm here because Jesse Eisenberg wrote an incredible script," Culkin continued. "He's a fantastic director and screen partner, so anybody who has an opportunity to work with him — just leap at it."

A shoutout the audience didn't expect? Mario Lopez, whom Culkin admitted offered him a shot of liquor shortly before he took the stage.

"I'm feeling a little — my wife and I did a shot of tequila with Mario Lopez," Culkin confessed. "Definitely feeling that, whole speech is gone."

Culkin — who faced off against nominees Yura Borisov, Edward Norton, Guy Pearce, Jeremy Strong and Denzel Washington in his category — isn't only grateful for Stone's help producing "A Real Pain." The actor previously revealed that the "Poor Things" star also played a major role in convincing him to act in the project after he briefly pulled out.

“She goes: ‘If you don’t do it, the entire movie falls apart," Culkin recalled during a September 2024 interview with Vogue, before adding that she quipped, "'But that’s not your responsibility. You shouldn’t feel that burden at all.’”

Emma Stone is rocking a whole new look! The “Poor Things” star was at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards and debuted a brand new look – a short pixie cut. She paired the look with a red sleeveless gown that featured a belted waist.