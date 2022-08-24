Kim Kardashian Beats Hillary Clinton in Legal Quiz in New Show Footage

Your Honor, Kim Kardashian is guilty of totally killing this legal quiz.

The SKIMS founder and Hillary Clinton went head-to-head in a quiz on legal matters -- and Kardashian took home the win.

As seen in footage obtained by People and shared on Aug. 23, Clinton and Kardashian sat across from one another while Clinton's daughter Chelsea Clinton asked both of them questions referring to law.

During the game, which was filmed as part of Hillary and Chelsea's upcoming Apple+ TV series "Gutsy," Kardashian and Hillary Clinton would try to press their individual buzzer first to answer the question. Bottom line: Kardashian won the game after hitting her buzzer and answering correctly 11 times.

Reflecting on her mom's performance, Chelsea Clinton noted, "I think it's also she just needs to work on her reaction time. Sometimes, I could see that my mom knew what the answer was but she just wouldn't hit the buzzer in time."

While Hillary teased that it was "heartbreaking" to lose, the Yale Law School alum showed perfect sportsmanship.

"I was also really intrigued by how well she did," Hillary explained. "I wanted to put the spotlight on her -- not that she needs it, but she worked really hard."

Back in 2018, Kardashian registered with the California State Bar to study law. Throughout her multi-year process, she has been open about her journey to becoming a lawyer and, in December 2021, the 41-year-old announced that she had passed the Baby Bar exam after her fourth attempt.

"For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me," she wrote in a Dec. 13 Instagram post. "I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!"

"Gutsy" premieres Sept. 9 on Apple TV+.