Kim Kardashian says she's raising her and Kanye West's 4 kids by herself

Sometimes it’s hard to keep up with a house full of kids.

And the same is true even for Kim Kardashian. In fact, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum recently got candid about the challenges that come with being a mom to her and ex-husband Kanye West’s four children, North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

“I think you and I've mostly connected on parenting,” Kardashian said to pal Zoe Winkler on the Nov. 12 episode of the iHeartRadio What in the Winkler? podcast. “And judgment, and feeling like sometimes you're in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us.”

“But sometimes in the middle of the night,” she continued, “when they're all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up — it’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’ And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, basically raising four kids by myself.”

The SKIMS founder went on to detail the busy morning routine she has with her children, including getting them ready for school.

“I mean even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take,” she remembered. “And everyone wants to leave at like different times or wants different stuff. And I feel like I'm at like a pit stop of a race car driver.”

As Kardashian, who previously posted a glimpse of the agreement she and Saint had made over his social media account, continued, “You got to give yourself grace.”

And this idea of grace is something the 44-year-old has carried with her since she and West split in 2022 — especially when it comes to navigating and speaking about her divorce with her children.

"Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard," Kardashian told GQ in an article published November 2023. "You want to be sensitive because they're just kids, and it's hard to go through no matter what age."

As the "Kardashians" star noted, "You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It's okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side."

However, Kardashian also allows herself to be honest and open about how she is feeling, even on the harder days.

"Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn't mean that I don't feel the emotions," she said. "If I'm sad, of course I will cry and feel it."