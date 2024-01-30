Originally appeared on E! Online

Kim Kardashian is keeping fans up-to-date on her psoriaris journey.

The Kardashians star shared an update on her battle with the chronic immune disease by posting photos of a recent flare-up to social media.

"Not gonna lie this is painful," Kardashian captioned a Jan. 30 Instagram Story. "Not sure what my triggers are. I haven't changed my diet. I've tried everything."

The 43-year-old concluded by writing, "Psoriasis sucks."

This isn't the first time Kardashian has gotten candid about the auto-immune condition, which began after she had her first flare-up at age 25. Back in 2019, the "American Horror Story: Delicate" actress detailed her history with the auto-immune condition—a diagnosis she shares with her mom Kris Jenner.

"One night, I woke up to use the restroom and I physically couldn't pick up my phone," Kardashian recalled of a particularly bad flare-up in an essay published on sister Kourtney Kardashian's website Poosh. "I thought it was strange but maybe I just slept on my hands weird and I was so tired, I didn't need to be checking my phone at that hour anyway. I fell right back asleep."

But things only got worse for the reality star.

"I woke up that morning and I still couldn't pick up my phone," she continued. "I was freaking out — I couldn't even pick up a toothbrush, my hands hurt so badly. As the day went on, I got a bit more movement in my hands, but they really hurt from the inside — I felt it in my bones."

Kardashian's medical team originally diagnosed the scary symptoms as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, before landing on psoriatic arthritis, which she said can stem from psoriasis.

"It can come and go," the Skims founder explained. "It's still painful and scary, but I was happy to have a diagnosis."

Now that Kardashian has the correct diagnosis and can take "proper care" to manage her psoriasis, she hopes that sharing her story can provide other people going through a similar health journey the confidence to get the help they need.

"If you have psoriasis, you can't let it ruin your life or get the best of you," she concluded. "You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over."

