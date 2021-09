Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West will make her hosting debut on the upcoming season of "Saturday Night Live."

"OMFG no turning back now!!!!," Kardashian West wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, after the show tweeted an image of the first four pairings of hosts and musical guests for the 47th season.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com