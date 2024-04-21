King Charles and Queen Camilla seen going to church for late Queen Elizabeth's 98th birthday

King Charles was spotted driving to church on Sunday, where he likely paid tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who would have turned 98 years old on April 21.

His Majesty was seen behind the wheel with his wife, Queen Camilla, next to him as the two arrived and later left Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The outing comes as Charles continues to receive treatment for an unknown form of cancer, which was diagnosed in February following a surgery for an enlarged prostate.

Charles was seen last month walking and shaking hands with a crowd outside Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday in what was the British monarch's most significant public outing since he publicly disclosed his diagnosis.

In addition to Charles' appearance, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York ex-wife of Charles' brother Prince Andrew, also issued a statement to Instagram for Elizabeth's birthday.

"Thank you for all that you have taught us, for being a steadfast leader and dear friend. You are sorely missed," Sarah wrote, in part.

Sarah has been undergoing treatment for cancer herself. She first underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer in 2023, and was then diagnosed with malignant melanoma earlier this year.

The royal family has also been rocked by the news that Kate, the Princess of Wales, is also undergoing treatment for cancer.

Kate announced she was undergoing preventative treatment for cancer after months of speculation over her absence from the public following an abdominal surgery.

"As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness," Sarah wrote of Kate's public announcment.

“I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal,” Sarah added.

