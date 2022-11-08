Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Bryant Goes for Hot Pink Hooded Look in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Dad would be so proud.

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. Making a rare red carpet appearance, the 19-year-old donned a hot pink ruched maxi-dress, complete with long sleeves and hood worn on her head. To finish off the look, she added a pair of statement earrings and pulled her dark locks back with a center part.

Bryant's stylish appearance comes nearly three years after her dad and 13-year-old sister Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash in February 2020. Her mom Vanessa Bryant also shares daughters Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3, with the late NBA star.

While Bryant tends to keep out of the spotlight, it's hard not to notice her recent transformation into a fierce fashionista. In February 2021, she signed a deal with IMG Models Worldwide, the same agency that reps Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown and more A-list models.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," Bryant said on Instagram at the time of the announcement. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model."

Two months later, she attended her first Met Gala, turning heads in an egg-shaped '60s-inspired-dress by Conner Ives that featured colorful sequins and a small train.

Earlier this year, she dazzled in a glamorous black and gold Gucci gown featuring a plunging neckline at the star-studded 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. That night, her mom took to Instagram to proudly call Bryant a "golden goddess," adding, 'That's my baby!'