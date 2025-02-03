Los Angeles firefighters were welcomed at the Grammys Awards with a warm reception.

A group of firefighters appeared on the red carpet, with people in attendance giving them a round of applause.

The first responders' appearance came after wildfires spread throughout Los Angeles last month, destroying homes, schools, houses of worship and businesses.

The Grammys made a point to help those affected by the wildfires.

“The 2025 GRAMMYs telecast will be reimagined to raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts and aid music professionals impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles,” it says on the Grammys website with links for people to donate.

“They pivoted to make this night about the people in the communities that are suffering that lost so much in the tragic fires,” Chief Anthony Marrone with the Los Angeles County Fire Department told TODAY.com on the red carpet.

“MusiCares L.A. Fire Relief, all from L.A., we’re L.A. strong and we’re going to get through this together and we’re not going to leave the sides of those people who need our assistance.”

Marrone also said it's been amazing to see the show of support from the music industry.

"I was never more proud of my firefighters than on Jan. 7," he said. "They put their lives on the line to protect people and property and now I'm just so proud of the music industry for focusing on these tragedies."

This story originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: