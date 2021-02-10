Larry Flynt

Larry Flynt, ‘Hustler' Magazine Founder, Dies at 78

Flynt launched the pornographic publication in the 1970s, a print extension of his adult club of the same name that featured nude hostesses

Larry Flynt, the controversial publisher who founded “Hustler” magazine, has died at the age of 78.

His daughter Theresa Flynt confirmed to NBC News that she was with her father, alongside his wife, when he died Wednesday morning at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

Flynt launched “Hustler” in the 1970s, a print extension of his adult club of the same name that featured nude hostesses. As the pornographic publication grew in popularity, Flynt became the target of critics who called the magazines obscene.

