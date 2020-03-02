Public Enemy

Flavor Flav Fired From Public Enemy Following Fight Over Sanders Rally

Public Enemy Radio performed at a rally for Sanders in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Public Enemy fired Flavor Flav, the band announced Sunday, after the rapper had sent a cease and desist letter to Sen. Bernie Sanders in response to an announcement that group co-founder Chuck D planned to perform under the group's name at a rally for the presidential candidate, according to NBC News.

"Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav," said a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "We thank him for his years of service and wish him well."

The statement said that Public Enemy Radio, a Public Enemy offshoot led by Chuck D and featuring DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws would go on with their plan to perform at Sanders' 6 p.m. rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The rally and show were livestreamed on Sanders' website next to donation option buttons.

Entertainment News

Movies 25 mins ago

In Honor of Daniel Craig’s Birthday, A Ranking Of All Of His Bond Films

31 mins ago

Judge Judy Final Season | The Snap

On Friday, Flav's lawyer sent a letter to the Sanders campaign alleging that the performance at the political rally would use Flav's "unauthorized likeness" and "image" for promotion purposes.

Read more at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Public Enemy
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us