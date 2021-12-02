Lenny Kravitz Celebrates Daughter Zoë's Birthday With Adorable Throwback Pic

As his daughter turns another year older, Lenny Kravitz can’t help but look to the future — as well as the past.

The rocker posted a throwback picture on Instagram of him and daughter Zoë building a sandcastle on a beach when she was a little girl in honor of her 33rd birthday Wednesday.

“Happy Birthday, Zoë,” he captioned the photo. “So many more castles to build together. I love you endlessly.”

Kravitz's post elicited a slew of well wishes.

“congratulations my braddah. beautiful day,” wrote Jason Momoa, who is married to Zoë’s mother and Kravitz’s ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.

Kate Hudson responded with a trio of dizzy emoji, while Marisa Tomei posted eight heart emoji.

Kravitz shares Zoë, who will star as Selina Kyle in the upcoming movie “The Batman,” with Bonet, whom he divorced in 1993 after six years of marriage.

He said Zoë has been a blessing for them.

“We created such an exceptional human being,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” last year. “I’m so proud to be Zoë’s dad and that God saw it fit for us to all experience each other. It’s been the most beautiful gift.”

Despite their split, Kravitz and Bonet have remained more than cordial, even after she married Momoa, with whom he gets along. The "Let Love Rule" singer has even made a point of wishing happy birthday to them on social media.

“We all love each other and we all support each other,” Kravitz told “Entertainment Tonight” last year.

