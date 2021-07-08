Lil Baby

Lil Baby Detained in Paris by French Police in Drug Case

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was detained with one other person

Lil Baby performs during the No Place Like Home Tour at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Atlanta.
Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

Rapper Lil Baby is in the custody of French police as part of a narcotics investigation, officials said. He was in Paris with NBA star James Harden for Fashion Week.

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was detained with one other person in the city for allegedly carrying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

Harden, who has been seen with Jones around Paris over the past week, was not in custody.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Lil BabyParis Fashion Week
