Lindsay Lohan gives birth, welcomes first baby with Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is officially a cool mom.

The "Mean Girls" star has given birth to her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, her rep told Page Six July 17. The pair welcomed a baby boy named Luai in Dubai, where they live.

The rep added, "The family is over the moon in love."

Lohan—who married the financier last year—announced in March that she was expecting, posting a photo of a fetch baby onesie and writing, "We are blessed and excited!" The 36-year-old added in a statement to TMZ, "We are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

And her family was certainly ready for the new addition as well, with her mom Dina Lohan reflecting on the little one's perfect timing.

Lindsay Lohan has that mom-to-be glow.

"She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive," Dina Lohan told People in a March interview. "It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."

Lohan and Shammas later celebrated the pregnancy by traveling to New York for a baby shower on April 16 that was attended by friends and family, including Lindsay's mom Dina and sister Aliana Lohan. "The Parent Trap" star shared a photo of herself in a bright orange outfit at the party, captioning the sweet moment, "Take the time to smile."

Fans were smiling a week later when she debuted her baby bump on her Instagram Story, dropping a glowing pic of herself in a green and white knit dress at the Edition hotel in New York.

Lohan's happily ever after began in November 2021, when the couple got engaged after three years of dating. At the time, she shared a photo of her stunning ring and wrote, "My love. My life. My family. My future."

Just eight months later, Lohan revealed she and Shammas had gotten married.

"You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," the "Freaky Friday" actress gushed in a July 2022 Instagram post, which came as she was preparing for her Hollywood return in the Netflix movie "Falling for Christmas." "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything, every woman should feel like this everyday."