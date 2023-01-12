Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of rock n' roll legend Elvis Presley, was rushed to a hospital, her mother said Thursday.

"She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time," Priscilla Presley wrote on Facebook.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed crews responded at 10:37 a.m. to a home in the 5000 block of Normandy Drive in Los Angeles' west San Fernando Valley. The department described the patient only as a woman in mid-50s, suffering cardiac arrest. Responders were able to find a pulse, and she was transported by ambulance, officials told NBC News.

The patient was taken to a hospital at 11:17 a.m. in unknown condition, according to the fire department.

Presley, 54, is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. She attended Tuesday night's Golden Globe Awards ceremony with her mother at the Beverly Hilton.

Austin Butler won the Golden Globes award for best actor in a drama film for his portrayal of the King of Rock 'n Roll in director Baz Lurhmann's film "Elvis."

Presley has three children, including actress Riley Keough.

