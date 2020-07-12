Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Dead at 27

Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin Keough has died at 27, a representative for Presley confirmed to NBC News Sunday afternoon.

A representative for Lisa Marie Presley told NBC News “she is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley."

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Keough was the grandson of legendary singer Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.

This is a developing story.