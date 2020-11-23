Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and More Stars Attend the 2020 AMAs

The 2020 American Music Awards aired Sunday night. While some celebrities attended the show, others sent in pre-recorded video messages due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the top moments from the night:
19 photos
1/19
Emma McIntyre/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive at the 2020 American Music Awards, which was hosted by Taraji P. Henson and aired from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, on ABC.
2/19
ABC via Getty Images
Ciara arrives at the 2020 AMAs.
3/19
ABC via Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson hosts the 2020 American Music Awards.
4/19
ABC via Getty Images
Finneas and Billie Eilish perform her new single "Therefore I Am" Sunday night.
5/19
ABC via Getty Images
Katy Perry and Darius Rucker sing "Only Love" together.
6/19
ABC via Getty Images
24KGolden and Iann Dior perform their hit "Mood."
7/19
ABC via Getty Images
Bad Bunny, who won three awards Sunday night, speaks remotely at the show.
8/19
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for dcp
Dua Lipa floats in the air while performing "Levitating" from Royal Albert Hall in London, England.
9/19
ABC via Getty Images
Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat team up to perform their hit, "Baby, I'm Jealous."
10/19
ABC via Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion performs "Body."
11/19
ABC via Getty Images
Benny Blanco joins Justin Bieber onstage for "Lonely."
12/19
Kevin Winter/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes perform their new single "Monster."
13/19
ABC via Getty Images
Becky G accepts an award at the 2020 AMAs.
14/19
Maluma and Jennifer Lopez perform their collabs "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely."
15/19
ABC via Getty Images
Lil Baby sends a powerful message about mental health while performing "Emotionally Scarred."
16/19
Big Hit Entertainment/AMA2020/Getty Images via Getty Images
K-Pop band BTS performs Sunday night from South Korea.
17/19
Emma McIntyre/AMA2020/Getty Images
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay pose with their awards for Favorite Country Song, Favorite Country Duo or Group, and Collaboration of the Year, which they won for "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber.
18/19
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
The Weeknd accepts the award for favorite male soul/R&B artist. He went home with three awards Sunday night.
19/19
ABC via AP
Taylor Swift remotely accepts the award for artist of the year. She won three total awards Sunday night.