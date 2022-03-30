Machine Gun Kelly Sheds Light on Taylor Hawkins' Final Days Before His Death

Machine Gun Kelly is remembering Taylor Hawkins and the impact he had on others before his passing.

In a March 30 interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, MGK spoke about the late "amazing musician" who he spent time with just two days before Taylor died on March 25.

Machine Gun Kelly explained that due to weather, both his and the Foo Fighters' scheduled performances at a festival in Paraguay were canceled. In a change of plans, the Foo Fighters invited MGK and his group to their hotel rooftop to hang out. There, MGK witnessed the touching person Hawkins was.

"[Hawkins] went up to every single one of us and gave us each our moment," MGK said. "Like every single one of us, man, like down to my assistant. He's such a beautiful soul. He gave his heart."

MGK went on to share an important message for Hawkins' kids: Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh.

"The last thing that he had said to [my drummer was] 'I'm just so bummed I didn't get to see you guys play,'" Machine Gun Kelly recalled. "I really want to thank him and let his kids know that he made us feel so confident in ourselves and loved, and your father [was] a great, great man and we were all lucky to know him."

The Foo Fighters' drummer died at the age of 50 in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, on March 25. While an official cause of death has not been declared, the Colombian Attorney General's Office said that toxicology results showed drugs were present in his system at his time of death.

The Foo Fighters -- also comprised of Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee -- broke the news of their band member's death in an Instagram post on March 25.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the post read. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Other stars who have paid tribute to the drummer include Miley Cyrus and Travis Barker.

Actor John Stamos also reflected on his final interactions with Hawkins by sharing his last text message received from his friend.

"This was Taylor Hawkins' last text to me: 'Ya We've yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that s--- together before we die,'" John tweeted on March 26. "Wise words from my friend- put that s--- together! I'm so f------ sad. Another one gone too soon."