Madonna’s Coronavirus Bathtub Video Garners Mixed Reactions

The Queen of Pop has garnered criticism for appearing to "trivialize" the effects of coronavirus in a video taken while she sat in a bathtub full of rose petals as piano music played in the background, according to NBC News.

"That's the thing about Covid-19," Madonna says in the video posted to Instagram Sunday, "it doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell."

"It's the great equalizer and what's terrible about it is what's great about it," she added. "What's terrible about it is that it's has made us all equal in many ways and what's wonderful about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways ... Like I used to say at the end of 'Human Nature' every night, we are all in the same boat. And if the ship goes down, we're all going down together."

While Madonna is correct in stating that coronavirus affects people from all backgrounds, many were quick to respond that the pandemic will not affect those from more affluent backgrounds in the same ways it will affect those with less money and connections. According to an estimate from the United Nations labor agency, the coronavirus pandemic could claim up to 24.7 million jobs.

