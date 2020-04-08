Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Makeup-Challenged Julia Louis-Dreyfus Implores California Residents to Stay Indoors

As she is herself social distancing, Louis-Dreyfus was 'forced' to do her own makeup before sitting down in front of the cameras

"Seinfeld" and "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus appeared in a public service announcement Wednesday urging California residents to stay indoors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As she is herself social distancing, Louis-Dreyfus was 'forced' to do her own makeup before sitting down in front of the cameras. The comedic result is pretty much what you'd expect.

"You know normally when I do a PSA like this I have a hair and makeup team, a professional glam team, who come and help me with my look, she said. "But today they're staying at home, they're staying safe...and that's what I would like to ask you to do..stay home."

Louis-Dreyfus joined Larry David, who did a similar PSA recently as part of the California governor’s office urging people to take coronavirus seriously and practice social distancing. The state has been under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom since March 19.

