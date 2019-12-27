Jerry Herman

’Mame,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’ Composer Jerry Herman Dies at 88

The creator of 10 Broadway shows and contributor to several more, Herman won two Tony Awards for best musical

Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Tony Award winning composer who wrote the cheerful, good-natured music and lyrics for such classic shows as "Mame," "Hello, Dolly!" and "La Cage aux Folles" died Thursday. Jerry Herman was 88.

His goddaughter, Jane Dorian, confirmed his death to The Associated Press.

The creator of 10 Broadway shows and contributor to several more, Herman won two Tony Awards for best musical: “Hello, Dolly!” in 1964 and “La Cage aux Folles” in 1983. He also won two Grammys — for the “Mame” cast album and “Hello, Dolly!” as song of the year — and was a Kennedy Center honoree.

Entertainment News

social media Dec 25

How Social Media Has Changed in the Past Decade, According to Its Influencers

Diversity and inclusion Dec 25

Pop Culture in 2010s Marked Gains in Diversity, Inclusion

Herman wrote in the Rodgers and Hammerstein tradition, an optimistic composer at a time when others in his profession were exploring darker feelings and material.

___

AP reporters Lynn Elber in Los Angeles and Mallika Sen in New York contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

Jerry HermanTony Award
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us