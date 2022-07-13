Mandy Moore Reacts to ‘This Is Us' Final Season's Lack of Emmy Noms

Mandy Moore is sharing her thoughts on “This Is Us” only receiving one Emmy nomination for its sixth and final season.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy announced the list of nominees for the upcoming 74th annual Emmys. While many applauded historical nominations for Quinta Brunson and “Squid Game,” they also pointed out that “This Is Us” was snubbed from almost every category except original music and lyrics for the song “The Forever Now.”

The track, which Moore sang on the show in an episode called “The Day of the Wedding,” was co-written by the actor’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and Siddhartha Khosla.

But Moore, who previously received one Emmy nomination in 2019, was not recognized for her portrayal of Pearson’s matriarch Rebecca this year.

After learning about the nominations, Moore applauded her husband and Khosla on her Instagram story.

“So unendingly proud of @siddkhoslamusic and @taylordawesgoldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for their song ‘Forever Now’ on our final season of #Thisisus,” she wrote.

In her next story, she said, “Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was (its) finest hour? Sure.”

Referencing a particularly emotional Season 6 episode, she added, “And Dan Fogelman’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? Ken Olin’s impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew?”

“Yah,” she continued. “But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

Co-star Chrissy Metz also posted her take on the lack of Emmy nominations for the NBC series on her Instagram story.

“Hi everyone! It’s Bitter Betty, formally known as Chrissy Metz,” she joked.

She continued, “I have come here to share my unsolicited, private opinion publicly. So listen, when there are people who are so innately, incredibly gifted and talented who write a show — Dan Fogelman — and who act and star in a show — Mandy Moore — that don’t get recognized for their beautiful work and the way that they have changed people’s lives and hearts and minds, and for the connective tissue between other human beings, and they don’t get recognized for it..” before gasping repeatedly to show her disapproval.

“I understand it’s not everything, honey, but it’s something,” she concluded.

In the caption, Metz also congratulated Goldsmith and Khosla for writing a song that Moore “absolutely slays.”

Fogelman encouraged fans to not dwell on the situation.

"The Emmy noms didn’t break for #ThisIsUs today," he tweeted. "If you’re happy when they go your way, you’ve got to take it on the chin when they don’t. That entire group wins a 'Danny' in my book. And so proud that my college roomie @SiddKhoslaMusic will be repping us with Taylor!"

The Emmy noms didn't break for #ThisIsUs today - if you're happy when they go your way, you've got to take it on the chin when they don't. That entire group wins a "Danny" in my book. And so proud that my college roomie @SiddKhoslaMusic will be repping us with Taylor! — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 12, 2022

Still, Moore’s absence on the list of nominations was one of the biggest Emmy surprises considering her co-stars have constantly gushed about her acting throughout the show’s entire run.

In April, Sterling K. Brown, who played her adopted son Randall, posted an Instagram video asking for Moore’s work on “This Is Us” to be celebrated.

“I want anybody who votes in the (TV) Academy, OK, anybody who’s got a say in what happens, the tastemakers, et cetera, et cetera: Mandy Moore is killing the game, son. She is killing the game, and she deserves to be recognized,” he said at the time.

Despite the sweet sentiment, it seems like the Television Academy connected more with Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”) who all received nods in the drama category.

