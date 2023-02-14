Marc Anthony's Valentine's Day just got extra special.

On Feb. 14, the salsa artist and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, shared that they are expecting their first child together. Posting a picture of Anthony, 54, placing his hand on the former Miss Universe contestant's baby bump, they wrote on Instagram, "Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!"

The couple added in Spanish, "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives."

Friends and fans left the pair congratulatory messages, including fellow Miss Universe contestant Noa Cochva, who wrote, "Omg so excited for you! probably the most beautiful baby ever!"

David Beckham's son Romeo commented a string of red heart emojis, while "Los Montaner" actress Stefania Roitman added in Spanish, "We love you so much!"

Anthony is also father to Arianna, 29, and Chase, 27, with ex Debbie Rosado; Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 19, with first wife Dayanara Torres; and twins Max and Emme, 14 with second wife Jennifer Lopez.

Anthony and Ferreira's pregnancy announcement comes more than two weeks after they tied the knot at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami on Jan. 28. For the big day, Anthony donned a classic black-and-white tuxedo by Christian Dior, while Ferreira, 23, stunned in two custom bridal gowns by Israeli designer Galia Lahav.

The romantic ceremony also featured a star-studded guest list, including Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda.

Two days later, Ferreira shared a glimpse from the event, where rows of white roses are seen adorning the venue. She captioned the post, "Mr & Mrs. Muñiz."

In a follow-up post, she added in Spanish, "Memories from a unique, magical and unforgettable day."