Charity fundraising

Maren Morris and Shaquille O'Neal Show Their Extreme Height Difference in Viral Photo

Maren Morris met fan-favorite NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal at an event close to his heart

By Corinne Heller

Singer Maren Morris, left, and Shaquille O’Neal.
Getty Images

Taking friendship to new heights.

On Oct. 1, Maren Morris performed at The Event charity gala, hosted by his Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There, the country star met Shaquille O'Neal himself and posted a photo of the two together, poking fun at their extreme height difference.

"Tall Guys," she captioned the Instagram pic, which has since gone viral, referencing her single of the same name.

Standing a petite 5'1", Morris is almost two feet shorter than O'Neal, one of the tallest NBA stars of all time. The retired, fan-favorite basketball legend is 6'11", as he clarified on TNT's Inside the NBA in 2020.

In addition to Morris, other performers at The Event included Maroon 5, Pitbull, H.E.R. and comedian John Mulaney. More than $3.2 million was raised at the gala, which was sponsored by the Pepsi Stronger Together initiative. Proceeds benefit The Boys and Girls Club and Communities In Schools in Las Vegas and Atlanta, two of O'Neal's hometowns.

"It's a huge honor and an amazing lineup to be a part of," Morris told E! News. "And I'm very happy I was asked."

Entertainment News

outdoor dining Jul 19

6 New England Restaurants Make List of Best Outdoor Dining Options in US

Business 44 mins ago

Kim Kardashian Will Pay More Than a Million Dollars to Settle Dispute Over Crypto Ad

Maren Morris' Best Looks

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Charity fundraisingShaquille O'NealMaren Morris
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us