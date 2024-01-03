entertainment news

Mariah Carey kicks off the new year with a photo of her ‘bad side' — and fans can't get enough

But some fans weren't buying the "bad side" business

By Randi Richardson | TODAY

Photo of Mariah Carey.
Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey is showing fans her "bad side."

The 54-year-old singer celebrated the new year by posting a festive picture on Instagram showing the left side of her face.

"New year, new beginnings..taking a picture from my 'bad side'!" she captioned the Jan. 1 photo.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The “We Belong Together” singer said in 2016 on her reality show “Mariah’s World” that during her first photoshoot at 19, someone on set told her which side was better, E! News reported.

“This is your good side, only let people photograph you from your good side, ever,” Carey recalled being told.

On Instagram, some of Carey's 13 million followers swooped into the comments to sympathize with how the "Precious" actor felt about the left side of her face.

Entertainment News

Aaron Rodgers 2 hours ago

Jimmy Kimmel slams Aaron Rodgers over ‘reckless' Jeffrey Epstein comment

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

Shawn Mendes shares message about ‘lows of life' amid mental health journey

“Hahahah that’s my bad side too," one fan wrote.

"Queen of bad side still looking flawless," another said.

But many of the commenters shot down this left side business as "Hollywood lies."

“You will Never have a bad side MC,” fellow singer Tamar Braxton said.

“Where is the bad side exactly?” another person commented.

“Please forget this bad side thing !” another person said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

entertainment news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us