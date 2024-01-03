Mariah Carey kicks off the new year with a photo of her ‘bad side' — and fans can't get enough

Mariah Carey is showing fans her "bad side."

The 54-year-old singer celebrated the new year by posting a festive picture on Instagram showing the left side of her face.

"New year, new beginnings..taking a picture from my 'bad side'!" she captioned the Jan. 1 photo.

The “We Belong Together” singer said in 2016 on her reality show “Mariah’s World” that during her first photoshoot at 19, someone on set told her which side was better, E! News reported.

“This is your good side, only let people photograph you from your good side, ever,” Carey recalled being told.

On Instagram, some of Carey's 13 million followers swooped into the comments to sympathize with how the "Precious" actor felt about the left side of her face.

“Hahahah that’s my bad side too," one fan wrote.

"Queen of bad side still looking flawless," another said.

But many of the commenters shot down this left side business as "Hollywood lies."

“You will Never have a bad side MC,” fellow singer Tamar Braxton said.

“Where is the bad side exactly?” another person commented.

“Please forget this bad side thing !” another person said.

