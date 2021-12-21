Mariah Carey's Card From 10-Year-Old Daughter Monroe Cannon Will Melt Your Heart

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- and for Mariah Carey, her daughter's gift is proof.

The Queen of Christmas, who shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, recently took to Twitter to proudly show off a heartwarming card she received from her daughter in celebration of a music milestone.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

"Congratz mama for the #1 [for] the billionth year!," the card, posted to social media on Dec. 20, read. Monroe, who wrote her sweet message in red ink, continued, "I love you Mommy, for-evah!" She also referred to the superstar matriarch as "the best mom ever."

My baby girl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ArdO7jk7b0 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 20, 2021

In case you haven't heard, Mariah's 1994 hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has not only topped the charts once again, but is currently the biggest song in the world, according to Billboard. Her holiday single has topped both the Billboard Global 200 charts and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts as of Monday, Dec. 20.

Mariah Carey's Twins Are the Cutest!

Although "All I Want for Christmas is You" undoubtedly has its reign every year, this year, it topped the charts with 81.2 million streams and 14,800 sales in downloads.

And we're willing to bet that thanks to the good news, Mariah and her family are rocking around the tree in celebration.

However, this wouldn't the first time her song has broken records in the 27 years after its release. In 2019, she was honored with three records by the Guinness World Records organization during her Christmas show in Las Vegas. That year, she made history by becoming Billboard's solo artist record holder for a highest-charting holiday song on the Hot 100. Plus, she had the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours and she broke the record for most weeks in the U.K. singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

"All I Want for Christmas is You" is the gift that keeps on giving.