Comedian Matt Rife has abruptly postponed eight sold-out shows at the Chicago Theatre, rescheduling them for later this year.

Rife was scheduled to begin the run of shows on Thursday night at the theater, but will instead step back from live performances for several weeks.

According to Deadline.com, Rife is experiencing “extreme exhaustion symptoms” and has been advised to halt performing.

"On the way to a recent show in Indiana, Matt experienced exhaustion symptoms and nearly fainted heading to the venue," the statement read “Matt is currently under advisement from his medical team to take immediate time off from touring for two weeks.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to the Chicago Theatre, the shows have been rescheduled for Dec. 26-30, and tickets to this week's shows will be honored on those dates.

Rife, a standup comedian from Ohio who has risen to TikTok fame, has been touring as part of his "ProbleMATTic World" Tour, but was forced to cancel two shows in Indiana after what he described as a "last-minute medical emergency" on social media.

Matt Rife stopped by Access Daily to chat with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover ahead of his performance at the Hollywood Bowl on May 8 as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest.