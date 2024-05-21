Authorities investigating source of ketamine in death of ‘Friends' star Matthew Perry

The source of the ketamine found in "Friends" actor Matthew Perry's system after his death is being investigated by authorities, Los Angeles police confirmed Tuesday.

The LAPD confirmed to NBC Los Angeles Tuesday that the department's investigation with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration remains open. More details about the investigation were not immediately available.

TMZ, citing unidentified sources, first reported that police and the DEA have been looking into the source of the drug supplied to the 54-year-old Perry for months. Investigators have contacted people in Hollywood with a known history of drug use who might provide information leading to the source of the drug, TMZ reported.

Perry's death was determined by the coroner's office in December to be caused by "the acute effects of ketamine." Contributing factors included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid use disorder.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Perry's manner of death was ruled to be an accident.

Perry was found unresponsive Oct. 28 in the pool at his residence in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades area. Paramedics responded and pronounced Perry dead at the scene.

Ketamine, approved by the U.S Food and Drug Administration for decades as an anesthetic, is a dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects, according to the DEA. Its medical uses include the induction and maintenance of anesthesia and as a treatment for depression.

The coroner's autopsy report noted that Perry was on ketamine infusion therapy to deal with depression and anxiety, with the most recent therapy "reportedly one and a half weeks before death." The autopsy report noted that the ketamine found in Perry's system at the time of death "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is three to four hours, or less."

Matthew Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison is reflecting on the "Friends" star's tragic death.

The report said the method of intake could not be determined, but trace amounts of the drug were found in Perry's stomach.

"At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression," the autopsy report stated.

Perry had taken drugs in the past but had been “reportedly clean for 19 months," according to the report. The actor had openly talked about his struggles with addiction, dating to his time on the hit show "Friends" in the 1990s.

In his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry referenced his ketamine therapy.

"Taking K is like being hit in the head by a giant happy shovel," he wrote. "But the hangover was rough and outweighed the shovel. Ketamine is not for me."

Perry played pickleball on that day, and an assistant who lives with him found him facedown in the pool, the report stated. The assistant told investigators Perry had not been sick, had not made any health complaints, and had not shown evidence of recent alcohol or drug use.