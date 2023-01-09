There are some brand new ex-wives on the block.

The cast of season four of "The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip," the second of the Ex-Wives Club variety, is here— and some familiar faces are joining the fray.

In addition to the returns of Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks — who all appeared in the first installment of "Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club," which features housewives no longer attached to a franchise — the women will be joined by newcomers Camille Grammer Meyer, Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi, according to Peacock.

While the first season of "Ex-Wives Club" found the cast spending the week at Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor — and also featured Tamra Judge, Jill Zarin and Taylor Armstrong—the upcoming season will take place in Marrakech.

The Moroccan location no doubt comes as welcome news to Gunvalson, who told E! News in July that she confronted Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen about "Ex-Wives Club" taking place at Medley's home in the Berkshires, while season one and the upcoming season three traveled to tropical destinations in Turks and Caicos and Thailand, respectively.

Still, Gunvalson expressed interest in doing it all over again.

"We want to do another spinoff from it because it was fun," she said. "Six days, seven days, that was it. It was over. So we kind of weren't done yet."

The cast of "The Real Housewives of New York" reboot has finally been announced. During the Sunday night taping of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" at BravoCon, the ladies walked out on stage, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, Lizzy Savetsky, Sai De Silva and Erin Dana Lichy.

The Thailand-based season three of "Ultimate Girls Trip" will hit Peacock this spring, bringing together "The Real Housewives of Potomac's" Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant, "The Real Housewives of Miami's" Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's" Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta's" Porsha Williams and "The Real Housewives of New York's" Leah McSweeney.

A premiere date for season four of "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip" has not been announced yet, but seasons one and two are currently available to stream on Peacock.

