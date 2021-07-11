Meet Jessica Springsteen and Other Tokyo 2020 Olympians With Famous Ties

One upcoming Tokyo Olympics equestrian was definitely born to ride.

Jessica Springsteen, the 29-year-old daughter of legendary rock star Bruce Springsteen, will compete with the U.S. show jumping team along with her stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.

"Been dreaming of this since I can remember!" she wrote on Instagram on July 6, a day after the news was announced. "Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound!! Honored to be a part of this team with @laurakraut @teamkpf and @mclainward.official. There's no horse in the world I'd rather be on this journey with, thank you Don! You're my horse of a lifetime...Let's go USA!"

Springsteen has worked hard to get to the Olympics. She was an alternate at the 2012 games in London but did not make the cut at all for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Over the years, there have been several Olympians with ties to Hollywood. Some celebs have a parent who competed in the Olympic Games, such as Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, whose dad Caitlyn Jenner won the decathlon event at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada. She would go on to win over a new generation of fans by starring with her family on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and later, on her own spinoff "I Am Cait."

Other people who come from famous families, or were primarily known for an entertainment career, became Olympians themselves.

Hugh Laurie

The "House" alum's father, William George Ranald Mundell "Ran" Laurie, competed in the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany as a rower and competed again in the 1948 Olympics in London, three years after World War II ended, winning a gold medal in the coxless pairs event.

Caitlyn Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's dad won the decathlon event at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada.

Princess Anne

In 1976, Queen Elizabeth II's daughter and aunt to Prince William and Prince Harry became the first member of the British royal family to win a place in the Olympic Games, securing a place on the British equestrian team. At the games in Montreal, Canada, she suffered a concussion while competing but finished the event.

Her ex-husband and fellow equestrian, Capt. Mark Phillips, represented Britain at the 1972 Olympics.

Zara Tindall

Princess Anne and ex-husband Capt. Mark Phillips' daughter and cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry followed in her parents' Olympic footsteps when she competed in the 2012 Olympics in London. She won a silver medal for the British Equestrian team and her mom presented it to her.

Princess Haya bint Hussein

The daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan and sister of King Abdullah II competed in equestrian jumping in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

The daughter of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a taekwondo athlete. She competed in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. She is the first woman representing the UAE to carrying the national flag at the event.

Dianne Gerace

Retired NBA star and actor Rick Fox's mother competed in the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo in the high jump and pentathlon.

Hillary Wolf

The former child star, who starred in the first two "Home Alone" movies with Macaulay Culkin, is actually an Olympian herself! After retiring from acting in 1992, she competed in judo events at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Ga., and at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.