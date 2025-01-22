Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal tease long-awaited reunion 35 years after ‘When Harry Met Sally'

We'll have whatever they're having.

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan teased a long-awaited on-screen reunion with a mysterious Instagram post Jan. 22. In the photo, Crystal and Ryan sit next to each other on a brown couch, smiling. The furniture and yellowed floral wallpaper notably matches the setting of the final scene of their 1989 romantic comedy, "When Harry Met Sally..."

"It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon," Ryan captioned the joint post.

It's unclear exactly for what Crystal and Ryan might be reuniting. With the 2025 Super Bowl just weeks away, some fans in the comment section speculated the pair may have teamed up for a commercial. Others hoped for a sequel and a return to their characters of Harry Burns and Sally Albright.

"When Harry Met Sally...," written by Nora Ephron, followed the yearslong relationship between the two New Yorkers, who go from feeling disdain to friendship to eventually, love.

The final shot of the movie sees Harry and Sally sitting in front of a camera catching viewers up on their love story after their big New Year's Eve declaration of love. Serving as something of an epilogue, Sally reveals that three months after the climactic last kiss, they got married.

"Yeah, it only took three months," Harry says.

"12 years, and three months," Sally clarifies, starting from the time they met.

Crystal and Ryan's post suggests that their reunion may be picking up right where the film left off 35 years ago, back on that brown couch.

Crystal reflected on the film's legacy on Sunday TODAY in December, describing the characters' "will they or won't they" dynamic as an "eternal situation."

“There’s so much romance in that movie," he told Willie Geist. "There’s so much confusion in that movie about relationships that that’s an eternal situation for people. And young kids now, they’re into the phase of their life where they may be falling in love and, ‘Is this the right thing?’ It took Harry and Sally 12 years to figure it out, you know?”

