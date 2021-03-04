Meghan Markle Accuses Royal Family of ‘Perpetuating Falsehoods About Us'

In her upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, accused the royal family of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Prince Harry.

A 30-second promotional clip shared Wednesday night showed the expecting 39-year-old talking to Winfrey about what has been “lost.”

“I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Meghan says in the clip.

“And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

Royal family members are informally known as “The Firm.”

The video release comes on the heels of a report in the British newspaper The Times of London that quoted unnamed palace sources accusing Meghan of bullying staff in 2018 while living at Kensington Palace with Harry.

The report cites a 2018 email from the couple's former communications secretary, Jason Knauf. The email was allegedly sent to a senior royal official saying he was "very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs of the household in the past year."

The email also allegedly said that "the duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights."

NBC News has not seen the email to verify it.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told NBC News in a statement on Tuesday night that the newspaper report is part of a “calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.”

“We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years."

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying there would be an investigation into the claims made in the report.

In another video from the two-hour special released last weekend, Harry, 36, opened up about how the choice to step back from the royal family was difficult for him and drew parallels between himself and his mother, Princess Diana.

"You know for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side," he said. "Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her (Princess Diana) going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."

The interview comes on the heels of their Valentine’s Day announcement that they’re expecting a second child.

